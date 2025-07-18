QuotazioniSezioni
ICLN: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

15.17 USD 0.13 (0.86%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ICLN ha avuto una variazione del 0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.07 e ad un massimo di 15.19.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.07 15.19
Intervallo Annuale
10.46 15.24
Chiusura Precedente
15.04
Apertura
15.07
Bid
15.17
Ask
15.47
Minimo
15.07
Massimo
15.19
Volume
2.676 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.86%
Variazione Mensile
7.89%
Variazione Semestrale
32.72%
Variazione Annuale
3.62%
21 settembre, domenica