HYDR
HYDR: Global X Hydrogen ETF

34.48 USD 0.45 (1.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HYDR exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.03 and at a high of 34.98.

Follow Global X Hydrogen ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
34.03 34.98
Year Range
14.94 34.98
Previous Close
34.03
Open
34.43
Bid
34.48
Ask
34.78
Low
34.03
High
34.98
Volume
96
Daily Change
1.32%
Month Change
34.95%
6 Months Change
101.87%
Year Change
38.09%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K