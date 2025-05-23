Currencies / HYDR
HYDR: Global X Hydrogen ETF
34.48 USD 0.45 (1.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HYDR exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.03 and at a high of 34.98.
Follow Global X Hydrogen ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HYDR News
- Inside the Recent Rally in Hydrogen ETFs
- Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play
- Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) Hits New 52-Week High
- Russia stocks higher at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index up 0.01%
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- The Next Big Theme: June 2025
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- Plug Power, Allied Green Expand Partnership With New Uzbekistan Deal - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power's Record Hydrogen Output In Georgia Signals Growth Potential - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- The Next Big Theme: May 2025
Daily Range
34.03 34.98
Year Range
14.94 34.98
- Previous Close
- 34.03
- Open
- 34.43
- Bid
- 34.48
- Ask
- 34.78
- Low
- 34.03
- High
- 34.98
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- 1.32%
- Month Change
- 34.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 101.87%
- Year Change
- 38.09%
