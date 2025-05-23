Valute / HYDR
HYDR: Global X Hydrogen ETF
34.48 USD 0.45 (1.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HYDR ha avuto una variazione del 1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.03 e ad un massimo di 34.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X Hydrogen ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.03 34.98
Intervallo Annuale
14.94 34.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.03
- Apertura
- 34.43
- Bid
- 34.48
- Ask
- 34.78
- Minimo
- 34.03
- Massimo
- 34.98
- Volume
- 96
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 34.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 101.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.09%
21 settembre, domenica