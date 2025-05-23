QuotazioniSezioni
HYDR: Global X Hydrogen ETF

34.48 USD 0.45 (1.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HYDR ha avuto una variazione del 1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.03 e ad un massimo di 34.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X Hydrogen ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.03 34.98
Intervallo Annuale
14.94 34.98
Chiusura Precedente
34.03
Apertura
34.43
Bid
34.48
Ask
34.78
Minimo
34.03
Massimo
34.98
Volume
96
Variazione giornaliera
1.32%
Variazione Mensile
34.95%
Variazione Semestrale
101.87%
Variazione Annuale
38.09%
