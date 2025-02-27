QuotesSections
HWCPZ: Hancock Whitney Corporation - 6.25% Subordinated Notes due 2060

24.1960 USD 0.0440 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HWCPZ exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.1200 and at a high of 24.2499.

Follow Hancock Whitney Corporation - 6.25% Subordinated Notes due 2060 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.1200 24.2499
Year Range
22.2100 26.0000
Previous Close
24.2400
Open
24.1700
Bid
24.1960
Ask
24.1990
Low
24.1200
High
24.2499
Volume
14
Daily Change
-0.18%
Month Change
2.18%
6 Months Change
-0.75%
Year Change
-6.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%