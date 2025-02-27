Currencies / HWCPZ
HWCPZ: Hancock Whitney Corporation - 6.25% Subordinated Notes due 2060
24.1960 USD 0.0440 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HWCPZ exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.1200 and at a high of 24.2499.
Follow Hancock Whitney Corporation - 6.25% Subordinated Notes due 2060 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HWCPZ News
- Hancock Whitney Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HWC)
- Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hancock Whitney Corporation 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HWC)
- Columbia Small Cap Value Fund II Q4 2024 Commentary (NSVAX)
Daily Range
24.1200 24.2499
Year Range
22.2100 26.0000
- Previous Close
- 24.2400
- Open
- 24.1700
- Bid
- 24.1960
- Ask
- 24.1990
- Low
- 24.1200
- High
- 24.2499
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- 2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.75%
- Year Change
- -6.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%