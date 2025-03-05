QuotesSections
HTFC
HTFC: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 6.25% Notes due 2027

24.7036 USD 0.1964 (0.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HTFC exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.7036 and at a high of 24.7036.

Follow Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 6.25% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.7036 24.7036
Year Range
23.8900 24.9600
Previous Close
24.9000
Open
24.7036
Bid
24.7036
Ask
24.7066
Low
24.7036
High
24.7036
Volume
1
Daily Change
-0.79%
Month Change
-0.65%
6 Months Change
1.75%
Year Change
2.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%