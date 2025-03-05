Currencies / HTFC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HTFC: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 6.25% Notes due 2027
24.7036 USD 0.1964 (0.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HTFC exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.7036 and at a high of 24.7036.
Follow Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 6.25% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTFC News
- Horizon Technology Finance: Investment Income, Dividend Coverage, And NAV Are Dipping
- Blackstone Secured Lending: Mediocre Earnings, Here's Our 'Soft' Hedge Move (NYSE:BXSL)
- Yield Hunting Part 18: Horizon Technology And 8.5%+ From Its Baby Bonds (NASDAQ:HRZN)
- BDC Weekly Review: A Mystery On The HRZN
- Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
24.7036 24.7036
Year Range
23.8900 24.9600
- Previous Close
- 24.9000
- Open
- 24.7036
- Bid
- 24.7036
- Ask
- 24.7066
- Low
- 24.7036
- High
- 24.7036
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.79%
- Month Change
- -0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.75%
- Year Change
- 2.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%