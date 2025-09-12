QuotesSections
Currencies / HOOD
HOOD: Robinhood Markets Inc - Class A

117.02 USD 2.19 (1.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HOOD exchange rate has changed by 1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.79 and at a high of 118.13.

Follow Robinhood Markets Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
113.79 118.13
Year Range
22.05 123.44
Previous Close
114.83
Open
115.10
Bid
117.02
Ask
117.32
Low
113.79
High
118.13
Volume
48.507 K
Daily Change
1.91%
Month Change
16.53%
6 Months Change
179.95%
Year Change
400.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%