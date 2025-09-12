Currencies / HOOD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HOOD: Robinhood Markets Inc - Class A
117.02 USD 2.19 (1.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HOOD exchange rate has changed by 1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 113.79 and at a high of 118.13.
Follow Robinhood Markets Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOOD News
- Schwab's Client Assets Up 15.3% Y/Y in August 2025: What's Driving It?
- Is HOOD's Private Markets Access to Retail Investors a Growth Driver?
- Can Robinhood Get Social?
- Beyond USDT: Tether's New USAT Stablecoin Targets U.S. Market -- Should You Care?
- Brokerage giant Robinhood plots expansion into private investing with this new business venture
- These amateur traders won big as metals prices boomed in 2025. Here’s how they did it.
- HOOD Platform Assets Cross $300B Mark: A Catalyst for Top-Line Growth?
- DraftKings stock holds Buy rating at Benchmark despite NFL Week 1 margin pressure
- Friday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- What's Going On With Robinhood Markets Stock Monday? - Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)
- Zacks Market Edge Highlights: GOOGL, HOOD and MTZ
- Robinhood Inclusion In S&P 500: A Buy Or Grossly Overvalued House Of Cards? (NASDAQ:HOOD)
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Week - Coursera (NYSE:COUR), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
- The Newest Stock in the S&P 500 Has Soared 237% Since Its 2021 IPO, and It's a Buy Right Now, According to Wall Street
- What it was like at Robinhood’s Hood Summit: DJs, go-karts and invite-only parties for active traders
- Three Fresh S&P 500 Stocks – And One Even Bigger Shift Ahead
- Is Robinhood Stock a Buy Now?
- Winklevoss Twins' Gemini Hits $4.4 Billion Valuation In Strong Nasdaq Debut - Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
- Robinhood’s Bhatt sells $49.9 million in shares
- Why Did Robinhood Stock (HOOD) Jump This Week?
- The Score: Apple, Oracle, Warner Bros. Discovery and More Stocks That Defined the Week
- Wall Street Week in Review: Stocks Notch Highs Despite Pessimism
- Coinbase Trading Above 200-Day SMA: Is it Time to Add the Stock?
- Should You Buy IBKR Stock Despite Its Premium Valuation?
Daily Range
113.79 118.13
Year Range
22.05 123.44
- Previous Close
- 114.83
- Open
- 115.10
- Bid
- 117.02
- Ask
- 117.32
- Low
- 113.79
- High
- 118.13
- Volume
- 48.507 K
- Daily Change
- 1.91%
- Month Change
- 16.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 179.95%
- Year Change
- 400.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%