HNGE: Hinge Health, Inc.
HNGE exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.62 and at a high of 50.29.
Follow Hinge Health, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HNGE stock price today?
Hinge Health, Inc. stock is priced at 49.87 today. It trades within 49.62 - 50.29, yesterday's close was 49.81, and trading volume reached 1273. The live price chart of HNGE shows these updates.
Does Hinge Health, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Hinge Health, Inc. is currently valued at 49.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.06% and USD. View the chart live to track HNGE movements.
How to buy HNGE stock?
You can buy Hinge Health, Inc. shares at the current price of 49.87. Orders are usually placed near 49.87 or 50.17, while 1273 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow HNGE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HNGE stock?
Investing in Hinge Health, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 33.42 - 62.16 and current price 49.87. Many compare 2.55% and -2.23% before placing orders at 49.87 or 50.17. Explore the HNGE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hinge Health, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hinge Health, Inc. in the past year was 62.16. Within 33.42 - 62.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hinge Health, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Hinge Health, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hinge Health, Inc. (HNGE) over the year was 33.42. Comparing it with the current 49.87 and 33.42 - 62.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HNGE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HNGE stock split?
Hinge Health, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.81, and 27.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.81
- Open
- 49.95
- Bid
- 49.87
- Ask
- 50.17
- Low
- 49.62
- High
- 50.29
- Volume
- 1.273 K
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 2.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.23%
- Year Change
- 27.06%
