HLI: Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A
202.31 USD 0.76 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HLI exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 201.09 and at a high of 203.37.
Follow Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
201.09 203.37
Year Range
137.99 208.50
- Previous Close
- 203.07
- Open
- 202.08
- Bid
- 202.31
- Ask
- 202.61
- Low
- 201.09
- High
- 203.37
- Volume
- 191
- Daily Change
- -0.37%
- Month Change
- 3.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.89%
- Year Change
- 27.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%