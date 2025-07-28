QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HLI
Tornare a Azioni

HLI: Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A

208.87 USD 0.32 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HLI ha avuto una variazione del 0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 205.85 e ad un massimo di 209.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HLI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
205.85 209.33
Intervallo Annuale
137.99 209.33
Chiusura Precedente
208.55
Apertura
208.53
Bid
208.87
Ask
209.17
Minimo
205.85
Massimo
209.33
Volume
687
Variazione giornaliera
0.15%
Variazione Mensile
7.11%
Variazione Semestrale
29.98%
Variazione Annuale
31.46%
20 settembre, sabato