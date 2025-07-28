CotationsSections
HLI: Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A

208.87 USD 0.32 (0.15%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HLI a changé de 0.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 205.85 et à un maximum de 209.33.

Suivez la dynamique Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
205.85 209.33
Range Annuel
137.99 209.33
Clôture Précédente
208.55
Ouverture
208.53
Bid
208.87
Ask
209.17
Plus Bas
205.85
Plus Haut
209.33
Volume
687
Changement quotidien
0.15%
Changement Mensuel
7.11%
Changement à 6 Mois
29.98%
Changement Annuel
31.46%
