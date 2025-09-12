QuotesSections
Currencies / HIGH
Back to US Stock Market

HIGH: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

21.94 USD 0.13 (0.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HIGH exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.88 and at a high of 21.99.

Follow Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HIGH News

Trading Applications for HIGH

NewsFilter Pro
Sheng Biao Xi
Utilities
NewsFilter Pro — News Filter & Economic Calendar EA for MetaTrader 5 Automatically block trading during high-impact news events (NFP, FOMC, CPI). Uses MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar — no DLL, no external API, no configuration. Works with any EA, any broker, any currency pair. Prop Firm Safe | NFP/CPI/FOMC Filter | Auto-Close Before News | Smart Currency Filter | 15 Activations --- Why NewsFilter Pro? Most trading EAs get destroyed during news events — NFP, FOMC, CPI, ECB — when spread
Volume Profile Smart MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Volume Profile Smart MT5 The Complete Institutional Trading System Introduction: The Trading Revolution Volume Profile Smart MT5 represents the most significant advancement in retail trading technology ever developed. This single indicator delivers the complete analytical infrastructure of a professional trading desk—institutional volume footprint analysis, structural pivot recognition, Smart Money flow detection, and statistical probability assessment—all integrated into one unified MetaTrad
BTC AutoTrader
Moreno Dainese
4.25 (4)
Experts
BTC AutoTrader - Automated Bitcoin Trading System BTC AutoTrader is an Expert Advisor designed for BTCUSD trading on the H1 timeframe. It uses a breakout detection approach to identify trading opportunities in the Bitcoin market based on dynamic support and resistance zones. Verified performance on live account   Signal   |    Guide Core Trading Strategy - Dynamic support and resistance analysis with real-time zone detection - Zone-based detection to reduce false breakout signals - Pending or
VWAP With Alerts
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (6)
Indicators
This VWAP is a simple VWAP, but we have added alerts to let you know when the price touches the simple VWAP or when the price crosses the VWAP. This indicator is a traditional VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The default parameters are those of the normal VWAP, but you have the ability to use new calculations and the best part: When the price touches or crosses the VWAP, you will be notified through alerts, mobile notifications, email, or sound events. Free anchored VWAP indicator for MT5
FREE
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.78 (9)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for detecting false breakout patterns on XAUUSD. It identifies the 4-bar trap structure where price breaks a range boundary, draws in breakout traders, then reverses back inside — confirming the move was a false breakout. The indicator scores each setup across 17 quality factors, evaluates it through a 4-layer confluence pipeline, verifies it against a 7-timeframe trend consensus engine, and checks it against a gold volatili
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Elliott Wave Analyzer Pro
Bitcityz Innovative Startup Capital Joint Stock Company
Indicators
Elliott Wave Analyzer Pro  This EA   is only free for the next two months; after August 31 , 2026 , it will sell for $ 499 and will increase by $ 10 for every 10 licenses sold. Follow us & Support Chanel  https://t.me/tradewithme179 The EA utilizes the Elliott Wave Analyzer Pro indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180547 Elliott Wave Analyzer Pro automatically detects all six major Elliott Wave pattern types on any symbol and timeframe. It applies Frost & Prechter wave rules, score
FREE
G2 SMC System Indicator
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 SMC System Indicator – Professional Smart Money Concepts Dashboard G2 SMC System Indicator   is a comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) dashboard that analyzes   H4, H1, M15, M5, and M1   timeframes simultaneously to deliver high-probability entry signals based on   Market Structure, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Sweeps . Core Logic – SMC + Multi-Timeframe Confluence Component Timeframe Function Trend Filter H4/H1 EMA 20/50 cross – defines macro direction SMC Structure M15 BOS /
FREE

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HIGH stock price today?

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock is priced at 21.94 today. It trades within 21.88 - 21.99, yesterday's close was 21.81, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of HIGH shows these updates.

Does Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock pay dividends?

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF is currently valued at 21.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.50% and USD. View the chart live to track HIGH movements.

How to buy HIGH stock?

You can buy Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.94. Orders are usually placed near 21.94 or 22.24, while 32 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow HIGH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HIGH stock?

Investing in Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.12 - 22.74 and current price 21.94. Many compare 2.09% and 1.39% before placing orders at 21.94 or 22.24. Explore the HIGH price chart live with daily changes.

What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the past year was 22.74. Within 21.12 - 22.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) over the year was 21.12. Comparing it with the current 21.94 and 21.12 - 22.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIGH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HIGH stock split?

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.81, and 0.50% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.88 21.99
Year Range
21.12 22.74
Previous Close
21.81
Open
21.89
Bid
21.94
Ask
22.24
Low
21.88
High
21.99
Volume
32
Daily Change
0.60%
Month Change
2.09%
6 Months Change
1.39%
Year Change
0.50%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev