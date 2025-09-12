- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HIGH: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF
HIGH exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.88 and at a high of 21.99.
Follow Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIGH News
Trading Applications for HIGH
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIGH stock price today?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock is priced at 21.94 today. It trades within 21.88 - 21.99, yesterday's close was 21.81, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of HIGH shows these updates.
Does Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF is currently valued at 21.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.50% and USD. View the chart live to track HIGH movements.
How to buy HIGH stock?
You can buy Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.94. Orders are usually placed near 21.94 or 22.24, while 32 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow HIGH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIGH stock?
Investing in Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.12 - 22.74 and current price 21.94. Many compare 2.09% and 1.39% before placing orders at 21.94 or 22.24. Explore the HIGH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the past year was 22.74. Within 21.12 - 22.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) over the year was 21.12. Comparing it with the current 21.94 and 21.12 - 22.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIGH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIGH stock split?
Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.81, and 0.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.81
- Open
- 21.89
- Bid
- 21.94
- Ask
- 22.24
- Low
- 21.88
- High
- 21.99
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 2.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.39%
- Year Change
- 0.50%