Currencies / HAO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HAO: Haoxi Health Technology Limited - Class A Ord Share
1.25 USD 0.03 (2.34%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HAO exchange rate has changed by -2.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.22 and at a high of 1.31.
Follow Haoxi Health Technology Limited - Class A Ord Share dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAO News
- Karen Hao on the Empire of AI, AGI evangelists, and the cost of belief
- Why Oxford Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO), CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
- Why MongoDB Shares Are Trading Higher By 31%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
Daily Range
1.22 1.31
Year Range
0.84 9.25
- Previous Close
- 1.28
- Open
- 1.28
- Bid
- 1.25
- Ask
- 1.55
- Low
- 1.22
- High
- 1.31
- Volume
- 97
- Daily Change
- -2.34%
- Month Change
- 6.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.81%
- Year Change
- -86.11%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev