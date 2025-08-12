- Overview
HACK: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
HACK exchange rate has changed by -3.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 85.77 and at a high of 87.49.
Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Cybersecurity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HACK News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HACK stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock is priced at 86.24 today. It trades within 85.77 - 87.49, yesterday's close was 89.13, and trading volume reached 409. The live price chart of HACK shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Cybersecurity ETF is currently valued at 86.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.39% and USD. View the chart live to track HACK movements.
How to buy HACK stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Cybersecurity ETF shares at the current price of 86.24. Orders are usually placed near 86.24 or 86.54, while 409 and -1.43% show market activity. Follow HACK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HACK stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Cybersecurity ETF involves considering the yearly range 61.59 - 89.59 and current price 86.24. Many compare -0.35% and 14.53% before placing orders at 86.24 or 86.54. Explore the HACK price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the past year was 89.59. Within 61.59 - 89.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Cybersecurity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) over the year was 61.59. Comparing it with the current 86.24 and 61.59 - 89.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HACK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HACK stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.13, and 24.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 89.13
- Open
- 87.49
- Bid
- 86.24
- Ask
- 86.54
- Low
- 85.77
- High
- 87.49
- Volume
- 409
- Daily Change
- -3.24%
- Month Change
- -0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.53%
- Year Change
- 24.39%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.1%
- Prev
- 3.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.6%
- Prev
- 7.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev