GRF: Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc
GRF exchange rate has changed by -2.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.75 and at a high of 10.93.
Follow Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GRF News
- Eagle capital growth president Sims buys $21,500 in shares
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For Potential Opportunities To Kick Off H2 2025
- Eagle capital growth president & CEO Sims buys $43,790 in stock
- GAM: Tech Exposure Could Mean Short-Term Pain
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GRF stock price today?
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc stock is priced at 10.83 today. It trades within 10.75 - 10.93, yesterday's close was 11.14, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of GRF shows these updates.
Does Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc is currently valued at 10.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.50% and USD. View the chart live to track GRF movements.
How to buy GRF stock?
You can buy Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc shares at the current price of 10.83. Orders are usually placed near 10.83 or 11.13, while 4 and -0.91% show market activity. Follow GRF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GRF stock?
Investing in Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 8.85 - 11.68 and current price 10.83. Many compare 1.03% and 10.29% before placing orders at 10.83 or 11.13. Explore the GRF price chart live with daily changes.
What are EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC. in the past year was 11.68. Within 8.85 - 11.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC. (GRF) over the year was 8.85. Comparing it with the current 10.83 and 8.85 - 11.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GRF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GRF stock split?
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.14, and 9.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.14
- Open
- 10.93
- Bid
- 10.83
- Ask
- 11.13
- Low
- 10.75
- High
- 10.93
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -2.78%
- Month Change
- 1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.29%
- Year Change
- 9.50%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -4.625 M
- Prev
- 3.524 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.310 M
- Prev
- -0.703 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.613%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev