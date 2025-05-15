Currencies / GREE
GREE: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc - Class A
1.51 USD 0.01 (0.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GREE exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.40 and at a high of 1.52.
Follow Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GREE News
- Greenidge amends tender offer for senior notes, increases purchase price
- Greenidge offers to exchange or buy back senior notes at premium
- Data Journey terminates $12.1 million land purchase deal with Greenidge
- Greenidge offers to exchange or purchase senior notes at premium
- Greenidge Generation’s CFO Christian Mulvihill sells shares worth $909
- Greenidge Generation Reports Financial and Operating Results for the First Quarter 2025
Daily Range
1.40 1.52
Year Range
0.58 3.84
- Previous Close
- 1.50
- Open
- 1.46
- Bid
- 1.51
- Ask
- 1.81
- Low
- 1.40
- High
- 1.52
- Volume
- 211
- Daily Change
- 0.67%
- Month Change
- 23.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 106.85%
- Year Change
- -17.49%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev