GOODO: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - 6.00% Series G Cumulative Re
20.60 USD 0.09 (0.44%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GOODO exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.55 and at a high of 20.60.
Follow Gladstone Commercial Corporation - 6.00% Series G Cumulative Re dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GOODO News
- Gladstone Commercial's Pivot To Industrial Properties Still Has Its Dividend Yield At 9%
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 2): Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)
- 2 Preferreds For A Stress-Free Retirement; Up To 8.7% Yield
- Gladstone Commercial: Industrial Properties And Monthly Dividends (NASDAQ:GOOD)
- How I Would Retire On A $1 Million REIT Portfolio
- Gladstone Commercial Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:GOOD)
Daily Range
20.55 20.60
Year Range
18.30 22.42
Previous Close
20.51
- 20.51
- Open
- 20.55
- Bid
- 20.60
- Ask
- 20.90
- Low
- 20.55
- High
- 20.60
Volume
2
- 2
Daily Change
0.44%
- 0.44%
Month Change
0.78%
- 0.78%
6 Months Change
-0.19%
- -0.19%
Year Change
-2.42%
- -2.42%
