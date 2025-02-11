Currencies / GNPX
GNPX: Genprex Inc
0.27 USD 0.01 (3.57%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GNPX exchange rate has changed by -3.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.26 and at a high of 0.29.
Follow Genprex Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GNPX News
- Genprex receives patent allowances for cancer therapy combinations
- genprex regains nasdaq compliance but faces bid price challenge
- Genprex to Participate at BIO 2025 International Convention
- Genprex to Present Trial Design of Acclaim-3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Reqorsa ® Gene Therapy in Small Cell Lung Cancer at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting
- Genprex Collaborators Present Positive Preclinical Data on Diabetes Gene Therapy at the ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Why Lattice Semiconductor Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
Daily Range
0.26 0.29
Year Range
0.14 3.97
- Previous Close
- 0.28
- Open
- 0.27
- Bid
- 0.27
- Ask
- 0.57
- Low
- 0.26
- High
- 0.29
- Volume
- 1.632 K
- Daily Change
- -3.57%
- Month Change
- 68.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.00%
- Year Change
- -25.00%
