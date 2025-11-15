- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLDW: World Gold Trust
GLDW exchange rate has changed by -2.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.44 and at a high of 52.25.
Follow World Gold Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLDW stock price today?
World Gold Trust stock is priced at 52.00 today. It trades within 51.44 - 52.25, yesterday's close was 53.20, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of GLDW shows these updates.
Does World Gold Trust stock pay dividends?
World Gold Trust is currently valued at 52.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.18% and USD. View the chart live to track GLDW movements.
How to buy GLDW stock?
You can buy World Gold Trust shares at the current price of 52.00. Orders are usually placed near 52.00 or 52.30, while 18 and 0.91% show market activity. Follow GLDW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GLDW stock?
Investing in World Gold Trust involves considering the yearly range 49.81 - 54.09 and current price 52.00. Many compare 1.64% and 2.18% before placing orders at 52.00 or 52.30. Explore the GLDW price chart live with daily changes.
What are World Gold Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of World Gold Trust in the past year was 54.09. Within 49.81 - 54.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track World Gold Trust performance using the live chart.
What are World Gold Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of World Gold Trust (GLDW) over the year was 49.81. Comparing it with the current 52.00 and 49.81 - 54.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GLDW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GLDW stock split?
World Gold Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.20, and 2.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.20
- Open
- 51.53
- Bid
- 52.00
- Ask
- 52.30
- Low
- 51.44
- High
- 52.25
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- -2.26%
- Month Change
- 1.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.18%
- Year Change
- 2.18%