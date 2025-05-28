QuotesSections
Currencies / GFL
Back to US Stock Market

GFL: GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value

46.45 USD 0.33 (0.72%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GFL exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.10 and at a high of 46.78.

Follow GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GFL News

Daily Range
46.10 46.78
Year Range
39.02 52.00
Previous Close
46.12
Open
46.41
Bid
46.45
Ask
46.75
Low
46.10
High
46.78
Volume
2.301 K
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
-6.78%
6 Months Change
-2.62%
Year Change
16.45%
21 September, Sunday