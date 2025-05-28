Currencies / GFL
GFL: GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value
46.45 USD 0.33 (0.72%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GFL exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.10 and at a high of 46.78.
Follow GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GFL News
Daily Range
46.10 46.78
Year Range
39.02 52.00
- Previous Close
- 46.12
- Open
- 46.41
- Bid
- 46.45
- Ask
- 46.75
- Low
- 46.10
- High
- 46.78
- Volume
- 2.301 K
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- -6.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.62%
- Year Change
- 16.45%
21 September, Sunday