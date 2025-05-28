报价部分
货币 / GFL
回到股票

GFL: GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value

46.45 USD 0.33 (0.72%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日GFL汇率已更改0.72%。当日，交易品种以低点46.10和高点46.78进行交易。

关注GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GFL新闻

日范围
46.10 46.78
年范围
39.02 52.00
前一天收盘价
46.12
开盘价
46.41
卖价
46.45
买价
46.75
最低价
46.10
最高价
46.78
交易量
2.301 K
日变化
0.72%
月变化
-6.78%
6个月变化
-2.62%
年变化
16.45%
21 九月, 星期日