货币 / GFL
GFL: GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value
46.45 USD 0.33 (0.72%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GFL汇率已更改0.72%。当日，交易品种以低点46.10和高点46.78进行交易。
关注GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GFL新闻
- Barclays 给予 GFL Environmental 增持评级
- Barclays initiates GFL Environmental stock with Overweight rating
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- GFL Environmental stock poised for growth, TD Cowen reiterates Buy
- GFL Environmental: Hard To See Any Upside If Macro Pressure Persists (NYSE:GFL)
- GFL’s Green Infrastructure Partners to be recapitalized in $4.25 billion deal
- BMO Capital raises GFL Environmental stock price target to $53 on solid results
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.40%
- GFL Environmental stock price target raised to $60 from $58 at Truist Securities
- GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Gfl Environmental earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Veralto (VLTO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- GFL Environmental Q2 Preview: Divesting Environmental Services A Major Step (GFL)
- GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Laughing Water Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- GFL Environmental announces quarterly dividend of $0.0154 per share
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.05%
- Thrivent High Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- NBPE - May Monthly Net Asset Value Estimate
- GFL Environmental Inc. Sets Date for Q2 2025 Earnings Release
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- GFL weighs sale in infrastructure arm valued at C$5 billion - Bloomberg
- Correction: NBPE - April Monthly Net Asset Value Estimate
日范围
46.10 46.78
年范围
39.02 52.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 46.12
- 开盘价
- 46.41
- 卖价
- 46.45
- 买价
- 46.75
- 最低价
- 46.10
- 最高价
- 46.78
- 交易量
- 2.301 K
- 日变化
- 0.72%
- 月变化
- -6.78%
- 6个月变化
- -2.62%
- 年变化
- 16.45%
21 九月, 星期日