GFL: GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value

46.45 USD 0.33 (0.72%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GFL ha avuto una variazione del 0.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.10 e ad un massimo di 46.78.

Segui le dinamiche di GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.10 46.78
Intervallo Annuale
39.02 52.00
Chiusura Precedente
46.12
Apertura
46.41
Bid
46.45
Ask
46.75
Minimo
46.10
Massimo
46.78
Volume
2.301 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.72%
Variazione Mensile
-6.78%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.62%
Variazione Annuale
16.45%
21 settembre, domenica