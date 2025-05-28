Valute / GFL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GFL: GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value
46.45 USD 0.33 (0.72%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GFL ha avuto una variazione del 0.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.10 e ad un massimo di 46.78.
Segui le dinamiche di GFL Environmental Inc Subordinate voting shares, no par value. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GFL News
- Barclays avvia la copertura del titolo GFL Environmental con rating Overweight
- Barclays initiates GFL Environmental stock with Overweight rating
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- GFL Environmental stock poised for growth, TD Cowen reiterates Buy
- GFL Environmental: Hard To See Any Upside If Macro Pressure Persists (NYSE:GFL)
- GFL’s Green Infrastructure Partners to be recapitalized in $4.25 billion deal
- BMO Capital raises GFL Environmental stock price target to $53 on solid results
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.40%
- GFL Environmental stock price target raised to $60 from $58 at Truist Securities
- GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Gfl Environmental earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Veralto (VLTO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- GFL Environmental Q2 Preview: Divesting Environmental Services A Major Step (GFL)
- GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Laughing Water Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- GFL Environmental announces quarterly dividend of $0.0154 per share
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.05%
- Thrivent High Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- NBPE - May Monthly Net Asset Value Estimate
- GFL Environmental Inc. Sets Date for Q2 2025 Earnings Release
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- GFL weighs sale in infrastructure arm valued at C$5 billion - Bloomberg
- Correction: NBPE - April Monthly Net Asset Value Estimate
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.10 46.78
Intervallo Annuale
39.02 52.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 46.12
- Apertura
- 46.41
- Bid
- 46.45
- Ask
- 46.75
- Minimo
- 46.10
- Massimo
- 46.78
- Volume
- 2.301 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.45%
21 settembre, domenica