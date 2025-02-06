Currencies / GEOS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GEOS: Geospace Technologies Corporation
17.79 USD 0.59 (3.43%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GEOS exchange rate has changed by 3.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.13 and at a high of 17.84.
Follow Geospace Technologies Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEOS News
- Gemini Space Station files for proposed Nasdaq IPO
- Geospace Stock Falls Post Q3 Earnings Despite Smart Water Growth
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Geospace Q3 2025 earnings show positive turnaround
- Geospace Technologies Q2 2025 slides reveal widening losses amid Smart Water growth
- Geospace (GEOS) Q3 Profit Jumps on Gain
- Geospace Stock: Attractively Priced, Despite Near-Term Macro Concerns (NASDAQ:GEOS)
- Geospace Stock: Sell The Rally (NASDAQ:GEOS)
- Geospace Technologies secures Petrobras contract for reservoir monitoring
- GEOS stock touches 52-week low at $5.53 amid market challenges
- Geospace Technologies unveils new brand identity
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In April - Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS), Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
17.13 17.84
Year Range
5.51 21.60
- Previous Close
- 17.20
- Open
- 17.42
- Bid
- 17.79
- Ask
- 18.09
- Low
- 17.13
- High
- 17.84
- Volume
- 182
- Daily Change
- 3.43%
- Month Change
- -12.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 141.71%
- Year Change
- 71.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%