GEG: Great Elm Group Inc
2.95 USD 0.04 (1.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GEG exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.90 and at a high of 3.03.
Follow Great Elm Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEG News
- 4 Asset Management Fund Stocks Shine As Their Growth Rankings Jump This Week - Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG), Western Asset Investment (NYSE:PAI)
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Great Elm Group Stock Jumps 51% After Hours On Record Q4 Numbers, CoreWeave Investment - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)
- Great Elm Group Q4 2025 slides: Record results amid strategic partnerships
- Great Elm Group Swings to Profit in Q4
- Great Elm Group soars after record quarterly earnings beat
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Collapse In June - mF International (NASDAQ:MFI), Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)
- GEG stock touches 52-week high at $2.07 amid market optimism
Daily Range
2.90 3.03
Year Range
1.70 3.51
- Previous Close
- 2.91
- Open
- 2.90
- Bid
- 2.95
- Ask
- 3.25
- Low
- 2.90
- High
- 3.03
- Volume
- 148
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 27.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.24%
- Year Change
- 54.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%