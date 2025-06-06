Currencies / GECC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GECC: Great Elm Capital Corp - Closed End Fund
10.91 USD 0.17 (1.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GECC exchange rate has changed by -1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.78 and at a high of 11.17.
Follow Great Elm Capital Corp - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GECC News
- BDC Weekly Review: BDCs Busy Bringing Bonds To Market
- Great Elm Capital prices $50 million notes offering at 7.75%
- Clear Street initiates coverage on Great Elm Capital stock with Buy rating
- Great Elm Capital launches public offering of unsecured notes due 2030
- Great Elm Group soars after record quarterly earnings beat
- Great Elm Capital doubles revolving credit facility to $50 million
- Buy Great Elm Capital Corporation's GECCI, Sell Capital Southwest's CSWCZ (NASDAQ:GECC)
- Great Elm (GECC) Q2 EPS Surges 136%
- Great Elm Capital Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:GECC)
- Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Great Elm Capital earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Great Elm Capital Q2 2025 slides: record income, NAV growth drive strong results
- Great Elm Capital (GECC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Kennedy Lewis invests $150 million in Great Elm’s real estate platform
- Silvercrest (SAMG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Great Elm strategic partnership sells $424k in Great Elm (GECC)
- Yield Hunting Part 27: Secure Above 8% Yield With Great Elm Capital’s Baby Bonds (GECC)
- Great Elm Strategic partnership sells $129k in Great Elm Capital (GECC)
- Great Elm strategic partnership sells $165k in GECC stock
- Great Elm strategic partnership sells $405k in GECC stock
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Great Elm Capital director Richard Cohen buys $89,853 in stock
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Major Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Great Elm Capital director Perry Chad buys $19,573 in stock
Daily Range
10.78 11.17
Year Range
8.87 11.45
- Previous Close
- 11.08
- Open
- 11.15
- Bid
- 10.91
- Ask
- 11.21
- Low
- 10.78
- High
- 11.17
- Volume
- 636
- Daily Change
- -1.53%
- Month Change
- -3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.49%
- Year Change
- 8.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%