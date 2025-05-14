Currencies / GDC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GDC: GD Culture Group Limited
6.99 USD 2.74 (28.16%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GDC exchange rate has changed by -28.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.50 and at a high of 9.92.
Follow GD Culture Group Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDC News
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- GD Culture Group increases CFO annual salary with new employment agreement
- Chinese Firms’ Plan to Avoid Stock Delisting: Buy Trump’s Memecoin
- Bernie Sanders Slams Trump's Budget Bill, POTUS $400 Million Boeing Jet Gift And More: This Week In Politics - GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC), Boeing (NYSE:BA)
- Small China-Linked Firm Plans to Snap Up Trump’s Crypto Token
- Trump Memecoin Adopted By China-Linked Nasdaq Company As Treasury Reserve Asset - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
Daily Range
6.50 9.92
Year Range
1.03 9.92
- Previous Close
- 9.73
- Open
- 9.92
- Bid
- 6.99
- Ask
- 7.29
- Low
- 6.50
- High
- 9.92
- Volume
- 1.740 K
- Daily Change
- -28.16%
- Month Change
- 66.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 260.31%
- Year Change
- 93.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%