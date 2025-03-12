Currencies / GAINN
GAINN: Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026
25.0545 USD 0.0955 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GAINN exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.0380 and at a high of 25.0990.
Follow Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
25.0380 25.0990
Year Range
24.2500 25.3500
- Previous Close
- 25.1500
- Open
- 25.0380
- Bid
- 25.0545
- Ask
- 25.0575
- Low
- 25.0380
- High
- 25.0990
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.38%
- Month Change
- 0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.18%
- Year Change
- 1.07%
