GAINN: Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026
25.0788 USD 0.0070 (0.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GAINN ha avuto una variazione del 0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.0100 e ad un massimo di 25.0788.
Segui le dinamiche di Gladstone Investment Corporation - 5.00% Notes Due 2026. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GAINN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.0100 25.0788
Intervallo Annuale
24.2500 25.3500
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.0718
- Apertura
- 25.0100
- Bid
- 25.0788
- Ask
- 25.0818
- Minimo
- 25.0100
- Massimo
- 25.0788
- Volume
- 5
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.16%
20 settembre, sabato