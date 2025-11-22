- Overview
FWDI: Forward Industries, Inc.
FWDI exchange rate has changed by 1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.57 and at a high of 8.22.
Follow Forward Industries, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FWDI stock price today?
Forward Industries, Inc. stock is priced at 8.17 today. It trades within 7.57 - 8.22, yesterday's close was 8.04, and trading volume reached 1715. The live price chart of FWDI shows these updates.
Does Forward Industries, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Forward Industries, Inc. is currently valued at 8.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.02% and USD. View the chart live to track FWDI movements.
How to buy FWDI stock?
You can buy Forward Industries, Inc. shares at the current price of 8.17. Orders are usually placed near 8.17 or 8.47, while 1715 and 4.61% show market activity. Follow FWDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FWDI stock?
Investing in Forward Industries, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 7.57 - 9.43 and current price 8.17. Many compare -10.02% and -10.02% before placing orders at 8.17 or 8.47. Explore the FWDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Forward Industries, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Forward Industries, Inc. in the past year was 9.43. Within 7.57 - 9.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Forward Industries, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Forward Industries, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Forward Industries, Inc. (FWDI) over the year was 7.57. Comparing it with the current 8.17 and 7.57 - 9.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FWDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FWDI stock split?
Forward Industries, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.04, and -10.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.04
- Open
- 7.81
- Bid
- 8.17
- Ask
- 8.47
- Low
- 7.57
- High
- 8.22
- Volume
- 1.715 K
- Daily Change
- 1.62%
- Month Change
- -10.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.02%
- Year Change
- -10.02%