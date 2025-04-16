Currencies / FULTP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FULTP: Fulton Financial Corporation - Depositary Shares Each Represent
20.49 USD 0.23 (1.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FULTP exchange rate has changed by 1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.18 and at a high of 20.49.
Follow Fulton Financial Corporation - Depositary Shares Each Represent dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FULTP News
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Fulton Financial: Deposit Growth Remains The Key Issue To Be Resolved (NASDAQ:FULT)
- Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fulton Financial Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FULT)
- Fulton Financial Corporation 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FULT)
- Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
20.18 20.49
Year Range
17.27 21.22
- Previous Close
- 20.26
- Open
- 20.18
- Bid
- 20.49
- Ask
- 20.79
- Low
- 20.18
- High
- 20.49
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 1.14%
- Month Change
- 4.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.19%
- Year Change
- 6.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%