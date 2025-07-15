Currencies / FSK
FSK: FS KKR Capital Corp
16.89 USD 0.06 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FSK exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.76 and at a high of 17.10.
Follow FS KKR Capital Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FSK News
- FS KKR Capital Corp stock hits 52-week low at $17.33
- FS KKR Stock: At 81 Cents On The Dollar And 14.4% Dividend Yield Is Not A Buy (NYSE:FSK)
- Blackstone Secured Lending’s NAV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 11 BDC Peers – Part 1
- FS KKR stock price target lowered to $18 by RBC Capital on credit concerns
- PBDC: It Has Become Even Less Attractive Way To Capture BDC Exposure (NYSEARCA:PBDC)
- Goldman Sachs BDC: Stay Away From This Value Trap (NYSE:GSBD)
- FS KKR Capital shareholders approve share issuance below net asset value
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in FS KKR Capital Stock?
- FS KKR Capital: The Cracks Are Becoming Too Large To Ignore (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:FSK)
- FS KKR Capital stock hits 52-week low at 17.41 USD
- FS KKR Capital outlook revised to negative by Fitch, rating affirmed
- FS KKR: Large Realized And Unrealized Losses, Downgrading To Hold (NYSE:FSK)
- OBDC Trades At A -6.25% Discount To NAV, While Producing A Double Digit Dividend Yield
- Earnings call transcript: FS KKR Capital misses Q2 2025 forecasts, stock dips
- FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- FS KKR Capital (FSK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- FS KKR Capital Q2 2025 slides: NII declines, NAV drops amid challenging market
- Ares Capital: Shrinking Dividend Coverage But Yield Should Hold Up (NASDAQ:ARCC)
- What Moved Markets This Week (NASDAQ:META)
- KKR raises $6.5 billion for asset-backed financing
- FS KKR Capital: Is The 12% Dividend Yield Sustainable? (NYSE:FSK)
- Crescent Capital BDC: Unfairly Discounted With Income (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- High Yields, Weird Prices
Daily Range
16.76 17.10
Year Range
16.76 24.10
- Previous Close
- 16.95
- Open
- 16.95
- Bid
- 16.89
- Ask
- 17.19
- Low
- 16.76
- High
- 17.10
- Volume
- 2.348 K
- Daily Change
- -0.35%
- Month Change
- -6.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.65%
- Year Change
- -14.78%
