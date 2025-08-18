Currencies / FRO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FRO: Frontline Plc
23.67 USD 0.34 (1.42%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FRO exchange rate has changed by -1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.55 and at a high of 23.86.
Follow Frontline Plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRO News
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.51%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.46%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.17%
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Frontline Stock We Don't?
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.54%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.30%
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.35%
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.80%
- Frontline Reports $80 Million Q2 Profit
- Frontline (FRO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Frontline Q2: More Tanker Gains To Be Had (NYSE:FRO)
- Frontline plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FRO)
- Frontline plc (FRO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Frontline Ltd Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, revenue beats
- Why Is Frontline Stock Falling Friday? - Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
- Frontline (FRO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Dollar General, BRP, Frontline set to report earnings Friday
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.82%
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.07%
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.40%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.87%
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold ZIM Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?
Daily Range
23.55 23.86
Year Range
12.40 25.69
- Previous Close
- 24.01
- Open
- 23.83
- Bid
- 23.67
- Ask
- 23.97
- Low
- 23.55
- High
- 23.86
- Volume
- 2.158 K
- Daily Change
- -1.42%
- Month Change
- 15.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 57.38%
- Year Change
- 6.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%