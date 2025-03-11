QuotesSections
Currencies / FQAL
Back to US Stock Market

FQAL: Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

74.00 USD 0.19 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FQAL exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.98 and at a high of 74.18.

Follow Fidelity Quality Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FQAL News

Daily Range
73.98 74.18
Year Range
56.05 74.23
Previous Close
74.19
Open
74.18
Bid
74.00
Ask
74.30
Low
73.98
High
74.18
Volume
42
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
3.27%
6 Months Change
15.75%
Year Change
14.50%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev