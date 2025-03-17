QuotesSections
Currencies / FNDX
FNDX: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

26.32 USD 0.03 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FNDX exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.26 and at a high of 26.36.

Follow Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
26.26 26.36
Year Range
20.41 71.83
Previous Close
26.29
Open
26.29
Bid
26.32
Ask
26.62
Low
26.26
High
26.36
Volume
1.265 K
Daily Change
0.11%
Month Change
3.09%
6 Months Change
11.90%
Year Change
-63.27%
