Currencies / FNDX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FNDX: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
26.32 USD 0.03 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FNDX exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.26 and at a high of 26.36.
Follow Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FNDX News
- Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Think the S&P 500 is too expensive? Check out these ETFs instead.
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- PRF: All Weather Alpha For Strategic Long Term Investing (NYSEARCA:PRF)
- FNDX May Be A Good Way To De-Risk Your Overall Portfolio (NYSEARCA:FNDX)
- Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
Daily Range
26.26 26.36
Year Range
20.41 71.83
- Previous Close
- 26.29
- Open
- 26.29
- Bid
- 26.32
- Ask
- 26.62
- Low
- 26.26
- High
- 26.36
- Volume
- 1.265 K
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 3.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.90%
- Year Change
- -63.27%