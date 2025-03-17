Valute / FNDX
FNDX: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
26.28 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FNDX ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.26 e ad un massimo di 26.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.26 26.34
Intervallo Annuale
20.41 71.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.29
- Apertura
- 26.29
- Bid
- 26.28
- Ask
- 26.58
- Minimo
- 26.26
- Massimo
- 26.34
- Volume
- 607
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- -63.32%