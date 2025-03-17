QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FNDX
FNDX: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

26.28 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FNDX ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.26 e ad un massimo di 26.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.26 26.34
Intervallo Annuale
20.41 71.83
Chiusura Precedente
26.29
Apertura
26.29
Bid
26.28
Ask
26.58
Minimo
26.26
Massimo
26.34
Volume
607
Variazione giornaliera
-0.04%
Variazione Mensile
2.94%
Variazione Semestrale
11.73%
Variazione Annuale
-63.32%
