FNDF: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

43.12 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FNDF exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.01 and at a high of 43.20.

Follow Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FNDF News

Daily Range
43.01 43.20
Year Range
31.91 43.20
Previous Close
43.11
Open
43.12
Bid
43.12
Ask
43.42
Low
43.01
High
43.20
Volume
1.534 K
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
3.83%
6 Months Change
19.28%
Year Change
15.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev