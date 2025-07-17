QuotesSections
Currencies / FNDA
Back to US Stock Market

FNDA: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

31.42 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FNDA exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.35 and at a high of 31.45.

Follow Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FNDA News

Daily Range
31.35 31.45
Year Range
23.49 59.21
Previous Close
31.44
Open
31.35
Bid
31.42
Ask
31.72
Low
31.35
High
31.45
Volume
8
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
2.15%
6 Months Change
15.43%
Year Change
-46.93%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%