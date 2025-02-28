Currencies / FLNT
FLNT: Fluent Inc
2.11 USD 0.06 (2.93%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLNT exchange rate has changed by 2.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.00 and at a high of 2.14.
Follow Fluent Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FLNT News
- Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Fluent stock jumps after expanding data intelligence infrastructure
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Hold rating on Fluent stock amid mixed Q2 results
- Fluent, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FLNT)
- Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fluent (FLNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Fluent Commerce Media Revenue Soars
- Fluent (FLNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Fluent Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, stock up 5%
- Fluent Posts 121% CMS Jump in Fiscal Q2
- Fluent raises $10.3 million in private placement of stock and warrants
- Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Fluent expands partnership with Authentic Brands Group
- Teads Holding Co. (TEAD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Deluxe (DLX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- FLINT Announces Voting Results from Shareholders’ Meeting
- FLNT stock touches 52-week low at $2.01 amid market challenges
- Earnings call transcript: Fluent Inc sees revenue drop, future growth eyed in Q1 2025
- Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fluent, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FLNT)
Daily Range
2.00 2.14
Year Range
1.50 3.68
- Previous Close
- 2.05
- Open
- 2.00
- Bid
- 2.11
- Ask
- 2.41
- Low
- 2.00
- High
- 2.14
- Volume
- 148
- Daily Change
- 2.93%
- Month Change
- -7.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.21%
- Year Change
- -41.87%
