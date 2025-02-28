통화 / FLNT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FLNT: Fluent Inc
2.08 USD 0.05 (2.46%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FLNT 환율이 오늘 2.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.99이고 고가는 2.14이었습니다.
Fluent Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLNT News
- Why Autodesk Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Fluent stock jumps after expanding data intelligence infrastructure
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Hold rating on Fluent stock amid mixed Q2 results
- Fluent, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FLNT)
- Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fluent (FLNT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Fluent Commerce Media Revenue Soars
- Fluent (FLNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Fluent Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, stock up 5%
- Fluent Posts 121% CMS Jump in Fiscal Q2
- Fluent raises $10.3 million in private placement of stock and warrants
- Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Fluent expands partnership with Authentic Brands Group
- Teads Holding Co. (TEAD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Deluxe (DLX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- FLINT Announces Voting Results from Shareholders’ Meeting
- FLNT stock touches 52-week low at $2.01 amid market challenges
- Earnings call transcript: Fluent Inc sees revenue drop, future growth eyed in Q1 2025
- Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fluent, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FLNT)
일일 변동 비율
1.99 2.14
년간 변동
1.50 3.68
- 이전 종가
- 2.03
- 시가
- 1.99
- Bid
- 2.08
- Ask
- 2.38
- 저가
- 1.99
- 고가
- 2.14
- 볼륨
- 135
- 일일 변동
- 2.46%
- 월 변동
- -8.37%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.59%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.70%
20 9월, 토요일