시세섹션
통화 / FLNT
주식로 돌아가기

FLNT: Fluent Inc

2.08 USD 0.05 (2.46%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

FLNT 환율이 오늘 2.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.99이고 고가는 2.14이었습니다.

Fluent Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLNT News

일일 변동 비율
1.99 2.14
년간 변동
1.50 3.68
이전 종가
2.03
시가
1.99
Bid
2.08
Ask
2.38
저가
1.99
고가
2.14
볼륨
135
일일 변동
2.46%
월 변동
-8.37%
6개월 변동
-4.59%
년간 변동율
-42.70%
20 9월, 토요일