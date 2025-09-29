- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FGNXP: FG Nexus Inc.
FGNXP exchange rate has changed by -1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.59 and at a high of 19.18.
Follow FG Nexus Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FGNXP stock price today?
FG Nexus Inc. stock is priced at 18.59 today. It trades within -1.38%, yesterday's close was 18.85, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of FGNXP shows these updates.
Does FG Nexus Inc. stock pay dividends?
FG Nexus Inc. is currently valued at 18.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.44% and USD. View the chart live to track FGNXP movements.
How to buy FGNXP stock?
You can buy FG Nexus Inc. shares at the current price of 18.59. Orders are usually placed near 18.59 or 18.89, while 8 and -3.08% show market activity. Follow FGNXP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FGNXP stock?
Investing in FG Nexus Inc. involves considering the yearly range 17.04 - 22.00 and current price 18.59. Many compare -1.38% and -5.44% before placing orders at 18.59 or 18.89. Explore the FGNXP price chart live with daily changes.
What are FG Nexus Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of FG Nexus Inc. in the past year was 22.00. Within 17.04 - 22.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track FG Nexus Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are FG Nexus Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FG Nexus Inc. (FGNXP) over the year was 17.04. Comparing it with the current 18.59 and 17.04 - 22.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FGNXP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FGNXP stock split?
FG Nexus Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.85, and -5.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.85
- Open
- 19.18
- Bid
- 18.59
- Ask
- 18.89
- Low
- 18.59
- High
- 19.18
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -1.38%
- Month Change
- -1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.44%
- Year Change
- -5.44%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev