FGNX: FG Nexus Inc.
FGNX exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.7600 and at a high of 6.1500.
Follow FG Nexus Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FGNX stock price today?
FG Nexus Inc. stock is priced at 5.9500 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 5.8900, and trading volume reached 692. The live price chart of FGNX shows these updates.
Does FG Nexus Inc. stock pay dividends?
FG Nexus Inc. is currently valued at 5.9500. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -76.89% and USD. View the chart live to track FGNX movements.
How to buy FGNX stock?
You can buy FG Nexus Inc. shares at the current price of 5.9500. Orders are usually placed near 5.9500 or 5.9530, while 692 and -1.82% show market activity. Follow FGNX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FGNX stock?
Investing in FG Nexus Inc. involves considering the yearly range 5.7500 - 25.7500 and current price 5.9500. Many compare -54.92% and -76.89% before placing orders at 5.9500 or 5.9530. Explore the FGNX price chart live with daily changes.
What are FG Nexus Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of FG Nexus Inc. in the past year was 25.7500. Within 5.7500 - 25.7500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.8900 helps spot resistance levels. Track FG Nexus Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are FG Nexus Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) over the year was 5.7500. Comparing it with the current 5.9500 and 5.7500 - 25.7500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FGNX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FGNX stock split?
FG Nexus Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.8900, and -76.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.8900
- Open
- 6.0600
- Bid
- 5.9500
- Ask
- 5.9530
- Low
- 5.7600
- High
- 6.1500
- Volume
- 692
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- -54.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -76.89%
- Year Change
- -76.89%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev