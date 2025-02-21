Currencies / FG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FG: F&G Annuities & Life Inc
33.34 USD 1.10 (3.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FG exchange rate has changed by -3.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.23 and at a high of 34.08.
Follow F&G Annuities & Life Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FG News
- Fasadgruppen Q2 2025 slides: Profitability surges despite organic sales decline
- Earnings call transcript: Fasadgruppen Group AB Q2 2025 sees rising sales, stable stock
- Fidelity National Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.50
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 7th
- F&G Q2 2025 slides reveal sales recovery amid ongoing earnings challenges
- F&g Annuities (FG) Q2 Revenue Up 16%
- F G Annuities Life earnings missed by $0.60, revenue topped estimates
- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- F&G partners with Blackstone-backed reinsurer in $1 billion deal
- Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Earnings Preview: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Fidelity National Financial names former U.S. Attorney as legal exec
- F&G Annuities & Life Inc stock hits 52-week low at 30.1 USD
- Middle Coast Investing Q2 2025 Letter: All Better Now?
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 16, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Consent Solicitation
- F&G Annuities & Life Stock: Extremely Cheap Despite Damaged Credibility (NYSE:FG)
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation
- F&G Annuities validates InvestingPro’s bearish Fair Value assessment
- Fidelity National Financial buys $151.2 million in F&G annuities stock
- F&G Annuities & Life Stock: Questionable Share Issuance Leads To An Overreaction (NYSE:FG)
- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FG)
Daily Range
33.23 34.08
Year Range
30.03 50.76
- Previous Close
- 34.44
- Open
- 34.03
- Bid
- 33.34
- Ask
- 33.64
- Low
- 33.23
- High
- 34.08
- Volume
- 184
- Daily Change
- -3.19%
- Month Change
- -2.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.14%
- Year Change
- -24.30%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%