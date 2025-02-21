货币 / FG
FG: F&G Annuities & Life Inc
34.20 USD 0.60 (1.79%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FG汇率已更改1.79%。当日，交易品种以低点33.59和高点34.27进行交易。
关注F&G Annuities & Life Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FG新闻
- Fasadgruppen Q2 2025 slides: Profitability surges despite organic sales decline
- Earnings call transcript: Fasadgruppen Group AB Q2 2025 sees rising sales, stable stock
- Fidelity National Financial declares quarterly dividend of $0.50
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 7th
- F&G Q2 2025 slides reveal sales recovery amid ongoing earnings challenges
- F&g Annuities (FG) Q2 Revenue Up 16%
- F G Annuities Life earnings missed by $0.60, revenue topped estimates
- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- F&G partners with Blackstone-backed reinsurer in $1 billion deal
- Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Earnings Preview: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Fidelity National Financial names former U.S. Attorney as legal exec
- F&G Annuities & Life Inc stock hits 52-week low at 30.1 USD
- Middle Coast Investing Q2 2025 Letter: All Better Now?
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 16, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Consent Solicitation
- F&G Annuities & Life Stock: Extremely Cheap Despite Damaged Credibility (NYSE:FG)
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation
- F&G Annuities validates InvestingPro’s bearish Fair Value assessment
- Fidelity National Financial buys $151.2 million in F&G annuities stock
- F&G Annuities & Life Stock: Questionable Share Issuance Leads To An Overreaction (NYSE:FG)
- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FG)
日范围
33.59 34.27
年范围
30.03 50.76
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.60
- 开盘价
- 33.67
- 卖价
- 34.20
- 买价
- 34.50
- 最低价
- 33.59
- 最高价
- 34.27
- 交易量
- 62
- 日变化
- 1.79%
- 月变化
- 0.23%
- 6个月变化
- -3.72%
- 年变化
- -22.34%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值