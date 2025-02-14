QuotesSections
Currencies / FELE
Back to US Stock Market

FELE: Franklin Electric Co Inc

94.31 USD 0.26 (0.27%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FELE exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.18 and at a high of 94.46.

Follow Franklin Electric Co Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FELE News

Daily Range
94.18 94.46
Year Range
78.88 111.94
Previous Close
94.57
Open
94.22
Bid
94.31
Ask
94.61
Low
94.18
High
94.46
Volume
50
Daily Change
-0.27%
Month Change
-2.64%
6 Months Change
0.68%
Year Change
-10.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%