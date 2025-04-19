- Overview
FDWM: Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF
FDWM exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.60 and at a high of 25.78.
Follow Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FDWM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDWM stock price today?
Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF stock is priced at 25.78 today. It trades within 25.60 - 25.78, yesterday's close was 25.74, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FDWM shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF is currently valued at 25.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.19% and USD. View the chart live to track FDWM movements.
How to buy FDWM stock?
You can buy Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF shares at the current price of 25.78. Orders are usually placed near 25.78 or 26.08, while 2 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow FDWM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDWM stock?
Investing in Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.30 - 26.24 and current price 25.78. Many compare -1.49% and 18.42% before placing orders at 25.78 or 26.08. Explore the FDWM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF in the past year was 26.24. Within 19.30 - 26.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF (FDWM) over the year was 19.30. Comparing it with the current 25.78 and 19.30 - 26.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDWM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDWM stock split?
Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.74, and 9.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.74
- Open
- 25.60
- Bid
- 25.78
- Ask
- 26.08
- Low
- 25.60
- High
- 25.78
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- -1.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.42%
- Year Change
- 9.19%
