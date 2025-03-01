Currencies / FDBC
FDBC: Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc
45.48 USD 0.46 (1.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FDBC exchange rate has changed by -1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.00 and at a high of 46.41.
Follow Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FDBC News
- Fidelity D & D Bancorp chairman Cali buys $11,661 in shares
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Fidelity D & D Bancorp: Fundamentals Firm, But Investor Sentiment Holds The Reins
- Fidelity D & D Bancorp declares $0.40 quarterly dividend
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Fidelity D & D Bancorp VP sells $39,392 in stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
Daily Range
45.00 46.41
Year Range
37.00 60.90
- Previous Close
- 45.94
- Open
- 45.90
- Bid
- 45.48
- Ask
- 45.78
- Low
- 45.00
- High
- 46.41
- Volume
- 68
- Daily Change
- -1.00%
- Month Change
- 7.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.64%
- Year Change
- -9.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%