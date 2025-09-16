Currencies / FCRX
FCRX: Crescent Capital BDC Inc 5.00% Notes due 2026
24.9100 USD 0.0300 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FCRX exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.8100 and at a high of 24.9100.
Follow Crescent Capital BDC Inc 5.00% Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
24.8100 24.9100
Year Range
24.2267 25.1350
- Previous Close
- 24.8800
- Open
- 24.8600
- Bid
- 24.9100
- Ask
- 24.9130
- Low
- 24.8100
- High
- 24.9100
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.52%
- Year Change
- 1.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%