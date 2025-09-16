QuotesSections
FCRX
FCRX: Crescent Capital BDC Inc 5.00% Notes due 2026

24.9100 USD 0.0300 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FCRX exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.8100 and at a high of 24.9100.

Follow Crescent Capital BDC Inc 5.00% Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.8100 24.9100
Year Range
24.2267 25.1350
Previous Close
24.8800
Open
24.8600
Bid
24.9100
Ask
24.9130
Low
24.8100
High
24.9100
Volume
11
Daily Change
0.12%
Month Change
0.40%
6 Months Change
0.52%
Year Change
1.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%