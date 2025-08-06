QuotesSections
EXTR: Extreme Networks Inc

22.40 USD 0.10 (0.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EXTR exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.12 and at a high of 22.46.

Follow Extreme Networks Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
22.12 22.46
Year Range
10.10 22.89
Previous Close
22.30
Open
22.26
Bid
22.40
Ask
22.70
Low
22.12
High
22.46
Volume
1.231 K
Daily Change
0.45%
Month Change
8.53%
6 Months Change
70.21%
Year Change
48.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%