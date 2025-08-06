Currencies / EXTR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EXTR: Extreme Networks Inc
22.40 USD 0.10 (0.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EXTR exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.12 and at a high of 22.46.
Follow Extreme Networks Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXTR News
- Extreme Networks: Execution Is The Story, And It's Finally Showing (NASDAQ:EXTR)
- Netflix Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out Other New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Extreme Networks stock hits 52-week high at 22.11 USD
- Google Stock Hits Record High, Joins Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With The IBD 50 Screen, Big Cap 20, More
- NFL extends partnership with Extreme Networks through 2028
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Extreme Networks (EXTR) This Year?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Extreme Networks (EXTR) is a Great Choice
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Extreme Networks stock hits 52-week high at 21.36 USD
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Cisco Systems Extreme Networks and RADCOM
- Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks
- 3 Networking Stocks to Consider From a Flourishing Industry
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Unity Software (U) This Year?
- Extreme Networks at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovations
- Gold And Tech Dominate The Best Stock Lists: See New Names On IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
- Needham raises Extreme Networks stock price target on strong Q4
- Extreme Networks Q4 2025 slides: Revenue hits $307M as SaaS ARR grows 24%
- Shares Of Arista Networks, A Leading AI Networking Software And Gear Maker, Keep Hitting Record Highs
- Arista Networks Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 90-Plus RS Rating
- Extreme (EXTR) Q4 Revenue Jumps 20%
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Cisco’s Comeback: The Explosive AI Bet You Don’t Want To Miss (NASDAQ:CSCO)
- Extreme Networks stock hits 52-week high at 20.05 USD
- Extreme Networks (EXTR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Daily Range
22.12 22.46
Year Range
10.10 22.89
- Previous Close
- 22.30
- Open
- 22.26
- Bid
- 22.40
- Ask
- 22.70
- Low
- 22.12
- High
- 22.46
- Volume
- 1.231 K
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 8.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 70.21%
- Year Change
- 48.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%