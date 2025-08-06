QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EXTR
Tornare a Azioni

EXTR: Extreme Networks Inc

22.30 USD 0.38 (1.68%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EXTR ha avuto una variazione del -1.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.22 e ad un massimo di 22.78.

Segui le dinamiche di Extreme Networks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EXTR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.22 22.78
Intervallo Annuale
10.10 22.89
Chiusura Precedente
22.68
Apertura
22.53
Bid
22.30
Ask
22.60
Minimo
22.22
Massimo
22.78
Volume
1.963 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.68%
Variazione Mensile
8.04%
Variazione Semestrale
69.45%
Variazione Annuale
47.78%
20 settembre, sabato