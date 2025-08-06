Valute / EXTR
EXTR: Extreme Networks Inc
22.30 USD 0.38 (1.68%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXTR ha avuto una variazione del -1.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.22 e ad un massimo di 22.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Extreme Networks Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.22 22.78
Intervallo Annuale
10.10 22.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.68
- Apertura
- 22.53
- Bid
- 22.30
- Ask
- 22.60
- Minimo
- 22.22
- Massimo
- 22.78
- Volume
- 1.963 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 69.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 47.78%
20 settembre, sabato