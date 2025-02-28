Currencies / EXFY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EXFY: Expensify Inc - Class A
1.92 USD 0.02 (1.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EXFY exchange rate has changed by 1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.86 and at a high of 1.93.
Follow Expensify Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXFY News
- Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Presents Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media Telecommunication
- Expensify integrates with DoorDash for Business to automate receipt import
- Expensify, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EXFY)
- Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Expensify misses Q2 2025 earnings, stock dips
- Expensify: Clients Have The Upper Hand (NASDAQ:EXFY)
- Expensify: Simplified Pricing Is Helping To Drive Growth Acceleration (EXFY)
- Expensify: A Buy On Multiple Growth Levers (NASDAQ:EXFY)
- Expensify stock rating reiterated by JMP amid international expansion
- Expensify repurchases over 1.2 million shares of class A common stock
- Expensify Expands Global Support for Company Cards, Languages, Billing, and Reimbursements
- Expensify CFO Schaffer sells $4.3k in shares
- Expensify director Vidal sells $7.6k in shares
- Expensify shareholders approve board nominees and auditor
- Expensify CEO Barrett sells $70,500 in stock
- Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.86 1.93
Year Range
1.62 4.14
- Previous Close
- 1.90
- Open
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- Low
- 1.86
- High
- 1.93
- Volume
- 845
- Daily Change
- 1.05%
- Month Change
- -1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -36.42%
- Year Change
- -3.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%