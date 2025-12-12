QuotesSections
EURK: Eureka Acquisition Corp

11.17 USD 0.28 (2.57%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EURK exchange rate has changed by 2.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.91 and at a high of 11.20.

Follow Eureka Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EURK stock price today?

Eureka Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 11.17 today. It trades within 10.91 - 11.20, yesterday's close was 10.89, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of EURK shows these updates.

Does Eureka Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?

Eureka Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 11.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.94% and USD. View the chart live to track EURK movements.

How to buy EURK stock?

You can buy Eureka Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 11.17. Orders are usually placed near 11.17 or 11.47, while 14 and 2.38% show market activity. Follow EURK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EURK stock?

Investing in Eureka Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 10.15 - 11.20 and current price 11.17. Many compare 2.76% and 6.38% before placing orders at 11.17 or 11.47. Explore the EURK price chart live with daily changes.

What are Eureka Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?

The highest price of Eureka Acquisition Corp in the past year was 11.20. Within 10.15 - 11.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eureka Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.

What are Eureka Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Eureka Acquisition Corp (EURK) over the year was 10.15. Comparing it with the current 11.17 and 10.15 - 11.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EURK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EURK stock split?

Eureka Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.89, and 9.94% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.91 11.20
Year Range
10.15 11.20
Previous Close
10.89
Open
10.91
Bid
11.17
Ask
11.47
Low
10.91
High
11.20
Volume
14
Daily Change
2.57%
Month Change
2.76%
6 Months Change
6.38%
Year Change
9.94%
